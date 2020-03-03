Howard Alcorn

(1937-2020)

TRAER — Howard (William) Alcorn, 82, of Traer, died Monday, March 2, at Sunrise Hill Care Center from complications of COPD.

He was born June 16, 1937, at the family home in rural Traer, son of William and Cleo (Powell) Alcorn. After graduation from Traer High School in 1955, he attended Gates Business College in Waterloo and studied business administration. Howard worked at Viking Pump and then served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1962, at Fort Monroe, Va. After his honorable discharge, he and his father farmed north of Buckingham.

On March 23, 1976, Howard was injured in a tree-cutting accident, resulting in paralysis. After much rehabilitation at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., he rebuilt his life. He had a farm sale, installed hand controls in his vehicle, and built a wheelchair-accessible house on his farm. He lived there with his sister Jean and her family until 1995, when he moved to Sunrise Terraces in Traer. Howard was a member of United Presbyterian Church in Traer and was the Traer American Legion, serving as historian for many years.

