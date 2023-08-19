CEDAR FALLS – Howard A. Webrand, 65, died on August 17, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born on March 20, 1958, in Cedar Falls, the son of Orlow and Ethelyn “Tootie” (Howard) Webrand. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1976. He was employed as an engineer with the Illinois Central Railroad for 35 years before his retirement. He will be sadly missed but will be forever in our hearts.

Howie is survived by his father, three sisters, Vicki (Alan) Baldwin, Barb Webrand, and Jolene (Randy) Wilder; his caregiver and friend, Kathy Bruce, and her granddaughter, Ellie; his dog, Angus; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, brother, Wayne; and fraternal and maternal grandparents.

Inurnment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

