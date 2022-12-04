July 17, 1926-November 20, 2022
WASHBURN-Horst Zimmermann, 96, Washburn, died Sunday, November 20. Born July 17, 1926, in Germany, to Johann and Wilhelmina (Böhnke) Zimmermann.
Horst married Karin Lorenzen April 9, 1948; she died in 1987. He married Vivian Jokumsen April 15, 1989; she died in 2000.
Horst retired from Waterloo Industries. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Survived by sons: Harro, Kenosha Wi; Bernd (Jean), Hudson; Manfred (Sue), Pensacola, Fl; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.
Preceded by eight siblings.
Services Friday December 9, 2022, 11AM, Locke at Tower Park. Visitation there, Thursday, December 8, 5-7 PM. Burial Garden of Memories. www.LockeFuneralServices.com
