Hope Amiri Briner
WATERLOO-Hope Amiri Briner, the daughter of Britnea Kucera and London Briner, and twin sister to Harmony Briner, was stillborn on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo, IA.
Hope is survived by her parents, Britnea Kucera and London Briner; eight siblings, Nevaeh, Aniyah, Ky’Leeyah, Avianah, Harmony, London, Paris, and Sevyn; maternal grandparents, Karin (Mike) Hanson of Cedar Falls, IA; paternal grandparents, Robin Lang of Waterloo, IA, Kattie Malone of Mississippi; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal great grandparents, Rebecca Hanson, Joyce Kelley, Robert Kucera; paternal great grandparents, James Malone, and Rebecca & Walter Wilson; also, her cousins, Aryn Noe, Jadon Higganbothen, and Mike Wilson.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.