Hope Amiri Briner

WATERLOO-Hope Amiri Briner, the daughter of Britnea Kucera and London Briner, and twin sister to Harmony Briner, was stillborn on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo, IA.

Hope is survived by her parents, Britnea Kucera and London Briner; eight siblings, Nevaeh, Aniyah, Ky’Leeyah, Avianah, Harmony, London, Paris, and Sevyn; maternal grandparents, Karin (Mike) Hanson of Cedar Falls, IA; paternal grandparents, Robin Lang of Waterloo, IA, Kattie Malone of Mississippi; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal great grandparents, Rebecca Hanson, Joyce Kelley, Robert Kucera; paternal great grandparents, James Malone, and Rebecca & Walter Wilson; also, her cousins, Aryn Noe, Jadon Higganbothen, and Mike Wilson.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is assisting the family.