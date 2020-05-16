Homer H. Ross

(1930-2020)
HOLLAND — Homer Henry Ross, 89, of Holland, died at home Tuesday, May 12, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice.
He was born June 14, 1930, son of Joe and Marie (Primus) Ross. He graduated from Grundy Center High School. He married Delores Renken on July 17, 1952, at Parkersburg Congregational Church. He was a lifelong farmer and a member of Alice Church of God.
Survivors: two sons Jim (Pam) Ross of Eldora, and Bill (Kim) Ross of Steamboat Rock; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Dores Ross of Ames, and Joe (Ina) Ross of Grundy Center
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Delores; and a brother Wayne Ross.
Services: A private graveside service will be held at Steamboat Rock Cemetery. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes-Chapel is caring for the family.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.
Online condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Homer was known as a very kind man, who shared that kindness with all, but especially with his kids, grandkids and great grandkids. He will be missed and long remembered.
