{{featured_button_text}}
Holly Kraft

Holly L. Kraft

(1981-2019)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Holly Lynn Kraft, 38, of Cedar Rapids, died unexpectedly at home on Monday, Nov. 4.

She was born on Oct. 4, 1981, in Iowa City, daughter of Phyllis Kraft and Orlan McCauley.

Holly graduated from Springville High School in 2000. She worked at the Education Station in North Liberty.

Survived by: her mother, Phyllis (Bill) Kohlmeyer of Springville; father, Orlan McCauley (Susan Mulholland) and stepchildren of Marion; a sister, Rachel Wood of Cedar Rapids; nieces Destiny Fairley and Te’Onna Hurt; grandfather, Phil Kraft; grandmother, Beverley Wood; aunts and uncles, Mary (Duane) Kraft-Ewing, Rick Kraft (Pam Bailey), Tanya (Rod) Brekke, Jody (Dick) Petersmith, Stacy (Chandra) Kraft, Jeff (Shannon) Jensen, James (Lisa) Wood, Bonnie Suhr, Alan Kohlmeyer, and many cousins.

Preceded in death by: her grandfather, Theodore Wood; grandmothers, Phyllis Kraft and Margaret Kraft; and aunt, Deanna Jensen.

Celebration of Life: from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at VFW Post No. 788, Cedar Rapids.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences and memories may be left at www.murdochfuneralhome.com.

Holly enjoyed taking care of children, baking, and shopping. She loved having lunch with her grandpa and spending time with her nieces. She was always tech-savvy.

To plant a tree in memory of Holly Kraft as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments