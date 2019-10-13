Holly Arends

(1946-2019)
PARKERSBURG — Holly Lou Arends, 72, of Parkersburg, died Friday, Oct. 11, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center of cardiac arrest.
She was born Dec. 25, 1946, in Greenville, Ohio, daughter of Nevin and Esther (Detling) Haines. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1964. She graduated in 1965 from Pitzies Beauty School. On July 23, 1966, Holly married Duane Joe Arends at First Congregational Church, Parkersburg. They made their home on a farm in rural Parkersburg, north of Fern. Holly was a beautician and owned her own shop for a time. Through the years, Holly worked at various shops, including A Touch of Country, Manly Drug Store and she currently worked at Leah’s Card and Gift Shoppe.
She was a member of First Congregational Church and was part of the Ladies Guild and prayer group.
Survivors: her husband; four daughters, Sheila (Eric) Kinman of Tampa, Fla., Stacy (Cole) Lindholm of Urbandale, and Diane (Kevin) Endelman and Ashley (Scott) Ashby, both of Parkersburg; eight grandchildren, Olivia and Ryan Asche, Brennan and Aaron Lindholm, Charlee and Colin Endelman and Cora and Heidi Ashby; a son-in-law, Greg Asche; three sisters, Gilda (Lester) Bellman of Bremen, Ind., JoEllen Bierman of Tulsa, Okla., and Melissa (Larry) Wiles of Yuma, Ariz.; and a brother, John (Jenny) Haines of Birmingham, Ala.
Preceded in death by: a daughter, Sherri Asche on Nov. 16, 2014; and her parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at First Congregational Church with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the church, and for an hour before services at the church. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Holly enjoyed flower arranging, decorating and shopping. Her greatest joy was spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.
