Hisako McDade, 85, of Waterloo, died on Tues., Nov. 3, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was born on March 20, 1935 in Yokosuka, Japan, daughter of Katsuro & Masako Chiba. She graduated from high school in Japan. Hisako married Eldon McDade on April 16, 1956 in Fukuoka, Japan. She worked for many years as a hostess at Bishop’s Buffet until 1994. She then worked at Junie’s until 2011. Hisako was a member of the Open Bible Church where she was active in the Women’s World Fellowship, Communion Board, and served in the nursery. She sewed a lot of clothing for her children and grandchildren over the years. She was known as being a strong woman and enjoyed flower gardening. Her great-grandchildren were her world. Survived by her husband, Eldon McDade of Waterloo; son, David (Beckie) McDade of Waterloo; 3 daughters, Linda (James) Larsen of Des Moines, Patricia “Patty” Stephens of Carlisle, & Susan McDade of Waterloo; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Kasuo Chiba and Tsugio Chiba; & sister, Misuzu Kariatsumari all of Japan. Preceded in death by her parents; great-granddaughter, Kyrie’ Reve’ Bratcher; & all the angel babies that her family has lost.