Hildegard Faulkner (Omi), 93, from Mallard Point peacefully passed at UnityPoint Hospice on July 19, 2022. She was born to August and Klara Schneider in Gustavsburg, Germany on May 19, 1929. She married Corporal MP Merlyn (Marty) Faulkner after World War II on August 10,1948. They married while in Germany and upon their return to America, Hildegard became a proud citizen of the USA. They lived happily raising two daughters, Deborah, and Christine until his death in 1991. Throughout her life she loved riding her bike and excelled at lap swimming every day. She was so competitive and would usually win. While living at Mallard Point, she loved to sing, play games, and have scooter races with her friends. Our family time was the best because she treated everyone with love. She was outspoken and sassy and we loved her for it.

She was preceded in death by her mother; father; husband; sister, Hannelore; brother, Karl; along with daughter, Christine and grandson, Shan Chase. She is survived by her daughter Deborah Grover (Mike); son in law (Steve McDermott); grandson, Matthew Thompson (Angela); granddaughter, Angela Marshall (Quovadis); grandson-in-law, Eric Chase and six great-grandchildren, Kennan, Kaylee, Alyssa, Brandon, Brooke and Jonathan. The family would like to thank the staff at UnityPoint Hospice especially nurse Carly for her wonderful care. We would also like to communicate our gratitude to the people of Hope City Church for their love and support. Our family would like to thank everyone who helped us through this difficult time. Your kindness, prayers, calls and messages have meant the world to us. Her body will be cremated and there will be no public viewing or service at her request. There will be a private family interment at the Garden of Memories, followed by a family gathering in celebration of her life. Memorials may be directed to the family of Omi through Hope City Church.