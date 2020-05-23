Hilda Oltman
(1924-2020)

GRUNDY CENTER — Hilda Oltman, 95, of Grundy Center, died Thursday, May 22, at Grundy Center Memorial Hospital, Grundy Center.

She was born Nov. 2, 1924, in rural Archer, daughter of Ralph and Florence (Hector) VanderVeen. She attended Goeway No. 5 Country School until the eighth-grade. She married Ben Oltman on Sept. 3, 1946.

Hilda was a homemaker. Later in life, Hilda worked as a waitress at both the “Barn Café” and “Hwy 20.” She was a member of Lincoln Center Church and later Orchard Hill Church in Grundy Center.

Survivors: her children, Richard Oltman of Des Moines, David (Betty) Oltman of Spencer, Diane (David) Meyer of Aplington and Joyce (Rory) Martinson of Spirit Lake; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Zevenbergen of Little Rock, and Rose Sankey of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and a daughter-in-law, Judy Oltman of Nevada, Iowa.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Ben; a son, Ralph; brothers, Fred, Klaas and Bernard; a sister, Winnie; and a grandson, Mark.

Services: A private visitation and interment will be held at at Lincoln Center Cemetery outside of Grundy Center. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes-Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: to Arlington Place in Grundy Center.

Online condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Hilda was a loving mother and grandmother. Hilda was described as “talkative” and “spunky” but even those adjectives don’t describe the woman that she was to her family, friends, and community. She loved playing cards with her friends, playing games such as “Rook” and “Up and Down the River.”

