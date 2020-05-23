(1924-2020)
GRUNDY CENTER — Hilda Oltman, 95, of Grundy Center, died Thursday, May 22, at Grundy Center Memorial Hospital, Grundy Center.
She was born Nov. 2, 1924, in rural Archer, daughter of Ralph and Florence (Hector) VanderVeen. She attended Goeway No. 5 Country School until the eighth-grade. She married Ben Oltman on Sept. 3, 1946.
Hilda was a homemaker. Later in life, Hilda worked as a waitress at both the “Barn Café” and “Hwy 20.” She was a member of Lincoln Center Church and later Orchard Hill Church in Grundy Center.
Survivors: her children, Richard Oltman of Des Moines, David (Betty) Oltman of Spencer, Diane (David) Meyer of Aplington and Joyce (Rory) Martinson of Spirit Lake; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Zevenbergen of Little Rock, and Rose Sankey of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and a daughter-in-law, Judy Oltman of Nevada, Iowa.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Ben; a son, Ralph; brothers, Fred, Klaas and Bernard; a sister, Winnie; and a grandson, Mark.
Services: A private visitation and interment will be held at at Lincoln Center Cemetery outside of Grundy Center. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes-Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to Arlington Place in Grundy Center.
Online condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Hilda was a loving mother and grandmother. Hilda was described as “talkative” and “spunky” but even those adjectives don’t describe the woman that she was to her family, friends, and community. She loved playing cards with her friends, playing games such as “Rook” and “Up and Down the River.”
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.