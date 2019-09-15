Hilda M. McFadden

(1923-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Hilda Mary McFadden, 96, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo of natural causes.
She was born June 4, 1923, in W. Coplay, Pa., daughter of Johannes “John” and Rosina “Rose” Schmidt Frisch. She married Albert A. McFadden on May 3, 1943. He preceded her in death in October 1988.
Hilda worked in a shirt factory, cigar factory, and then as a nanny in New York City, prior to marriage.
Survived by: two daughters, Linda Schuler of Waterloo, and Vicki Koepke of Cedar Falls; 15 grandchildren, Denise Bigger, Michelle Elenz, Stephanie Gage, Albert McFadden, Christine DiDominicus, Steven McFadden, Karen Bradley, Andrea Ramos Ramos, Erica Goetsch, Matthew Schuler, Chloe Pryce, Amanda Koepke, Caleb Koepke, Jody McFadden and Nicholas McFadden; 33 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: three sons, Dennis, LeRoy, and Timothy McFadden; three great-grandchildren; and 17 siblings.
Family directed celebration of life: is being planned for the near future. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Hilda was the matriarch of her family, earning love and respect for her self-sacrificing spirit, hard work, and hospitality. Taking care of her family was priority. She was a strong woman who lived a long, fulfilled life despite cancer and Alzheimer’s. She will be deeply missed, but always remembered dearly!
