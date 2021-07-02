Hilda Leona Fedeler

Hilda is survived by a sister-in-law, Wanda Seger of Madison, South Dakota, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Norman Fedeler; five sisters, Elvira Haseley, Edna Polenz, Martha Graeser, Florence Fedeler, and Lorena Arns. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Waverly with Pastor Patricia Shaw officiating. Burial of cremains will be held in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Waverly. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Waverly. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. The service will be livestreamed on the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School YouTube page.