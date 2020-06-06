Herman J. Bartling (JB)

(1931-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Herman John Bartling (JB), 89, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Western Home Communities-Martin Health Center.
He was born March 7, 1931, in Bremer County, son of Herman and Mabel Bartling. In his younger years, JB proudly served in the United States Navy and was able to participate in an Honor Flight to recognize and celebrate his military service.
JB taught high school German for several years and was quite fluent in both German and English.
JB was well-known for his skill and passion as a restaurateur. In the early 1970s, he was one of the original founders of the Brown Bottle restaurant in Cedar Falls and served as its first general manager for many years. Following his successful experience with the Brown Bottle, JB became the operator of the Broom Factory restaurant, running this fine dining and drinking establishment for approximately 10 years. His leadership in the local restaurant business and his never-ending desire to offer his customers innovative culinary choices paired with extensive wine offerings continued when he opened and operated for several years JB's Fine Wines and Food in Cedar Falls. During his long and varied career, JB trained and mentored scores of employees, teaching them not only the basics of preparing and serving great food and drinks to patrons of his establishments, but also the finer points of providing such services with the level of attention to details most appreciated by guests of his restaurants.
JB was also highly acclaimed for his musical talent; his impressive skill playing the piano and organ was well-known to his family, friends and many customers. In his younger years he even played piano at Shakey's Pizza, much to the delight of their customers. He loved people and enjoyed nothing more than engaging in stimulating conversation and regaling others with his many stories; he was quite the raconteur.
Survivors: his nephews Tab (Linda) of Ackworth, Iowa; Kim (Judy) of Muscatine, Iowa; and Scott (Michele) of Daleville, Alabama.
Preceded in death by: his parents and his brother, Lynn, as well as his long-time companion, Mary Runyan.
Memorial service: In accordance with JB's wishes, there will be no formal memorial service.
Memorials: To Western Home Communities-Martin Health Center.
