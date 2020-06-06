Herman J. Bartling (JB)

JB was well-known for his skill and passion as a restaurateur. In the early 1970s, he was one of the original founders of the Brown Bottle restaurant in Cedar Falls and served as its first general manager for many years. Following his successful experience with the Brown Bottle, JB became the operator of the Broom Factory restaurant, running this fine dining and drinking establishment for approximately 10 years. His leadership in the local restaurant business and his never-ending desire to offer his customers innovative culinary choices paired with extensive wine offerings continued when he opened and operated for several years JB's Fine Wines and Food in Cedar Falls. During his long and varied career, JB trained and mentored scores of employees, teaching them not only the basics of preparing and serving great food and drinks to patrons of his establishments, but also the finer points of providing such services with the level of attention to details most appreciated by guests of his restaurants.