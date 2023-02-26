December 24, 1934-February 19, 2023

WATERLOO-Herlie Johnson Sr., 88, of Waterloo, died Sunday, February 19, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born December 24, 1934, in Coffeeville, MS, son of Leroy Johnson and Clara Phillips.

Herlie worked for Deere & Co. at the Tractor Works for 36 years, retiring in 1985 and was a member of UAW Local 838. He was a member of Corinthian Baptist Church for over 25 years and served on the Deacon Board there as well.

He married Deborah Martin November 21, 1985, in Waverly.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah of Waterloo; sister, Katie Lee; six sons, Derrick (Marilyn) Wortham of Waterloo, André (Marliss) Johnson of Brooklyn Park, MN, Cornelius (Kim) Johnson of Waterloo, Kelly (Carrie) Martin of Waterloo, Steven (Paula) Johnson of Dallas, TX, and Kevin (Vivian) Martin of Las Vegas, NV; a daughter, Sherry Johnson of Waterloo; special granddaughter/caretaker, Sharece Rucker; granddaughter of the heart, TaNeesa Martin; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and also his special friends, William “Bill” Judd and Debra “DaBoo” Woolsey.

Herlie is preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Rose Marie Johnson and in infancy Stephanie Ann; four sons, Leroy Johnson, Herlie Johnson Jr., William Robertson and Eugene “Ruck” Rucker Sr.; four brothers, Arthur, Leo, James “J.E.” and Leslie; and sister, Shirley “Faye” Johnson.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at UnityPoint Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion they gave to Herlie.

Services: 11:00 AM, Monday, February 27, at Corinthian Baptist Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Visitation: 4:00 to 6:00 PM, Sunday, February 26, at Locke on 4th, 1519 West 4th St., Waterloo.

Memorials to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.