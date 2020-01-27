(1950-2020)
WATERLOO — Herbert “Herb” H. Pelton Jr., 69, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 24, at Mercy One.
He was born May 21, 1950, in Waterloo, the son of Herbert Pelton Sr. and LaValle Watson Pelton. He married Joyce Kettman on May 22, 1971, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.
Herb was a graduate of West High School in 1968, and went on to Hawkeye Tech to receive his associate’s degree in welding. He was employed by Hinson Manufacturing before beginning his career with John Deere. He was a welder at the Tractor Works for 32 years before retiring in 2002.
He was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Kelly Smith of Waterloo and Katie (Jacob) Ledtje of Denver; four grandchildren, Amari Smith, Autumn Smith, Kobe Smith, and Julian Ledtje; three brothers, Norman (Lynne) Watson of Gilbertville, Dick Pelton of Cedar Falls, and Jeff (Estee) Pelton of Raymond; and two sisters, Jane (Jim) Eilderts of Aplington and Susan (Charles) Drew of Starke, Fla.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a daughter, Amy Pelton.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Gilbertville. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for one hour before the service at the church.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Herb was known for his ability to fix just about anything, repairing and rebuilding computers for many years. He had a love for old cars, music, and had a special bond with his cat Wilbur. He was very proud of the family he raised, and loved his grandchildren beyond measure.
Duane H. Meyerhoff
(1939-2020)
WATERLOO — Duane H. Meyerhoff, 80, of Waterloo, died Jan. 15 at Denver Sunset Nursing Home in Denver.
He was born Aug. 26, 1939, in Readlyn, son of Herbert C. and Martha Hein Meyerhoff. He married Eleanor Burrows on Oct. 1, 1961, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn.
Duane graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1957. He was a farmer for 57 years, working for Grady Farms, Monsanto, Wolfe Seed Corn Picking, and Miller Time Farms. Duane was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and participated as an usher, was on various boards, Men’s Bible Study, choir, Young Couples, and Sunday School superintendent.
Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Michelle (David) Kempf of Ramsey‚ Minn., and Marsha Meyerhoff of Waterloo; three granddaughters, Rachel, Anna, and Grace Kempf; a nephew, Rob (Paula) Meyerhoff; and a niece, Sandy Mossberg.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Marty Meyerhoff.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo, with private family inurnment in Garden of Memories Cemetery at a later date. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. today, Jan. 26, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Cedar Valley Hospice, or the family.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Duane loved spending time with family, particularly his granddaughters, and friends. He enjoyed gardening, watching the sun rise and sun set, the changing seasons, sports, game shows such as Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, westerns, reading comic strips, and listening to Maddie Poppe’s music.
Robert Pierson
(1951-2020)
WATERLOO — Robert W. Pierson, 68, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Jan. 23, at Mercy One Cedar Falls Medical Center, Cedar Falls.
He was born Jan. 29, 1951, in Waterloo, son of Orval and Jewel (Gray) Pierson. He married Jolene Ford on Aug. 4, 2001, in Waterloo.
Robert graduated from Waterloo East High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked at John Deere and Co. as an assembler and had been a committee man.
Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Dana (Michael) Schilling, and Sarah (John) Moses, both of Waterloo; his mother, Jewel Cotton of Parkersburg; six granddaughters, Courtney (Duke) Holmes, Taylor Pierson, Paige Pierson, Lina Pierson, Antonia and Graciela Chavarria; two sisters, Rebecca Pierson of Arizona, and Connie (Robert) Peters of Grundy Center; a brother, William Pierson of Waterloo; and 12 great-grandchildren
Preceded in death by: his father.
Memorials: to the family.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Celebration First Assembly of God Church, Waterloo, with burial at Waterloo Cemetery with full military rites accorded. The family requests that everyone wear casual clothing to the service. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Kearns Funeral Service as well as on hour before services on Tuesday at the church.
Online condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
He was an active member of Celebration First Assembly of God Church in Waterloo and truly enjoyed time spent there. Robert was a member of the UAW and enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson as well as hunting.
The Rev. Canon Ronald Osborne
The Reverend Canon Ronald D. Osborne, age 79, of Iowa City, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Briarwood Healthcare Center in Iowa City.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 23 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 4535 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, Iowa. The family will greet friends one hour prior to services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to All Saints Episcopal Church, 501 N Jefferson Way #300, Indianola, IA 50125. To share a thought, memory, or condolence, please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Ronald Douglas Osborne was born on June 28, 1940, in Kearney, Nebraska; the son of Rolland H. and Esther (Campbell) Osborne. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth Feind in 1964. To this union, two children were born. The couple later divorced. He was then united in marriage to Sara Jane Hauff in 1991.
He graduated from John Marshall High School in Oklahoma City, and then attended Westmar College in LeMars, Iowa. Ronald continued his education receiving both his Master’s and Doctorate of Divinity from Seabury Western Seminary in Evanston, Illinois.
Ron served as the Episcopal Chaplain at the University of Iowa for over 25 years. He also served the congregations of St. Martin Episcopal Church in Perry, Iowa; and Trinity Episcopal Church in Waterloo, Iowa. Ronald retired for a short time before becoming instrumental in establishing the All Saints Episcopal Church in Indianola, Iowa.
In his free time he enjoyed reading, watching college football, shooting off his potato gun and/or fireworks, and spending time with family and numerous friends.
Ron is survived by his two children: Chad (Karen) Osborne of Bloomington, IL; and Ann Osborne of Cedar Falls, IA; his seven grandchildren: Ella, Sophie, Owen and Nina Claire Osborne, all of Bloomington, IL; Alex Welsch of Madison, WI; Shelby Welsch and Mallory Welsch, both of Cedar Falls, IA; his wife: Sara Jane Hauff of Merrill, IA; his three siblings: Linda Biery, of Castle Rock, Colorado; Rod (Sue) Osborne, of Westmont, IL; and Tami Lack (Roy) Crawford, of Golden, CO; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per Ron’s wishes, his earthly body has been donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program.
Virginia Peters
(1915-2020)
WATERLOO — Virginia Elora Peters, 104, died Jan. 13 at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo, Ill.
She was born Oct. 29, 1915, daughter of Clinton and Rosa Jane (Ross) Gregory in Waukon. She married Curtis W. Peters on May 18, 1940, in Knoxville.
Virginia was a member of Pi Phi Omega, graduating in 1940 from Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. She taught elementary school in Cedar Falls and Alexander, Iowa. Virginia then taught elementary school at Camp Hood Texas while Curtis served in World War II. In 1944, Virginia and Curtis moved to Waterloo where they owned and operated the Curt Craft Printing Co. for 39 years, retiring in 1983, then moving to Alexander.
She was a member of The Gideons International and long time member of First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.
Survived by: her husband; five children, Curtis “Gregory” Peters, Janene (Brad) Church, Jim (Barbara) Peters, Susan (Roger) Cathoir and Ron (Connie) Peters; 11 grandchildren; Ann Sewick (Larry) Frost, Sara (John) Bagley, Karen (Tom) Heun, Timothy Peters, Joseph (Sarah) Peters, James (Ruth) Peters, Phillip Cathoir, Bekah Peters, Teresa (Todd) Hamann, Andrew (Bobbie Jo) Peters; 13 great-grandchildren, Bret (Angelica) Murray, Brice Bagley, Amanda (Will) Avery, Shauna Heun, Ella Peters, William Peters, Jane Peters, Miles Peters, Max Martens, Kiaya Peters, Amelia Peters, Samuel Peters, Callan Hamann; and a great-great-grandchild, Tallulah Murray.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her sisters, Wilma Carlson and Dorothy Lindroth; a daughter-in-law, Helen Peters; and grandson Robert Sewick.
Inurnment services: will be held at a later date in Alexander. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory-Geneseo Chapel, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the Virginia Peters Memorial Fund.
The couple became nationally known for their 79-year marriage and enjoyment of Hershey’s chocolate bars being featured in news stories across the country, including the Today Show and People Magazine.
Della Dixie Otto
Della “Dixie” Otto, 72 from Waterloo, IA passed away January 22nd at Ravenwood.
She was born May 11, 1947, in Waterloo, daughter of Ernest and Wynona Heidemann. She married Denny Ferch, they later divorced. She then married Larry Otto in 1987. He passed away in January 2005.
She is survived by her 4 boys, Bruce Ferch (Jill) of Richmond, MN., Brian Ferch of Waterloo, IA., Blaine(Tracy) Ferch of the Virgin Islands and Reverend Bradley (Carole) Ferch of Davenport, IA.
She has 7 grandchildren, Amber (Eli) Shimp, Brett Ferch, Catarina Ferch, Bo Ferch, Austin Ferch, Madison Ferch and Lillian Ferch. She was blessed with 7 Great-Grandchildren that she loved deeply.
She was preceded in death by her Husband Larry along with her parents and one brother(Ronnie).
Funeral services will be at Ascension Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. There will be an hour of family time starting at 10 a.m.
Beatrice Johnson
(1927-2020)
WATERLOO — Beatrice M. Johnson, 92, of Dubuque, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Dubuque Specialty Care.
She was born Aug. 23, 1927, in Ossian, daughter of Alfred and Caroline Miller Ehler. She married Frederick Johnson on Oct. 14, 1950, in Dubuque. He died June 8, 1999.
Beatrice was a CNA for 24 years, employed by Covenant Medical Center. She was a longtime member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Survived by: two sons, Stephen (Barbara) Johnson of Dubuque, and Richard (Lynne) Johnson of Waterloo; a daughter, Mary (Charles) Steinbrook of Independence, Mo.; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Dorothy Hageman of Elk Run Heights, and Bernice Johnson of New Hampton; and a brother, Donald Ehler of Chanhassen, Minn.
Preceded in death by: her parents; stepmother, Marie Miller Ehler; two brothers, Linus and Cletus Ehler; and two sisters, Norma Roloff and Joan Halverson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Jean Altenhein
(1923-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Emma “Jean” Altenhein, 96, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 27, 1923, daughter of Jarvis “Jay” and Nellie (Tomlinson) Wilson. She married Robert Ward Altenhein on July 18, 1942, in Liberty, Mo. He preceded her in death.
Jean graduated from Traer Community High School, then attended Gates Business College. Bob served in the military during World War II, which led to many relocations and, after his discharge, the family settled in the Cedar Valley. In addition to running a busy household, Jean also worked as a bookkeeper for an electrician and area doctors’ offices, then became a Realtor, retiring from Century 21.
She was a member of the Cedar Falls Women’s Club, American Legion Auxiliary and St. Timothys United Methodist Church of Cedar Falls.
Survived by: a son, Gary Altenhein of Enfield, Conn.; two daughters, Pamela MacKay of Janesville and Penne (Brian) Nelson of Chandler, Ariz.; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Isabelle “Louise” Duquette of Kansas City, Kan.; a son-in-law, Mark Floyd of Denver, Colo.; and a daughter-of-the-heart, Corinne (Doug) Bettis of Janesville.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband of 76 years; a daughter, Patricia Floyd; a grandson, Winston MacKay; brothers, Joe Wilson and Allan Ramsey Wilson; a sister, Nellie Mae Tigue; a daughter-in-law, Vicky Altenhein; and a son-in-law, James MacKay.
Services: will be held at a later date.
Memorials: may be directed to the Hearst Center for the Arts or the Cedar Falls Women’s Club.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Jean was the “cool mom” who enjoyed her children and was a leader for Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. A self-taught seamstress, she sewed all the family’s clothing except Bob’s business suits. She was an avid reader and writer of poetry and was published in the Iowa Journal of Poetry.
Leon Schoo
(1932-2020)
WATERLOO — Leon J. Schoo, 87, of Waterloo, died Monday, Jan. 20, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 13, 1932, in Iona, Minn., son of John Henry and Theresa Weyker Schoo. He married Mary O’ Shea, of Millstreet, County Cork, Ireland, on Dec. 12, 1953, at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church in London, England.
Leon was employed by John Deere for 30 years as a machinist before retiring in 1990. After retirement he owned Schoo Rental Properties. He served in the U.S. Navy.
Survived by: his wife; three children, Gail (Pat) Bullerman, Colleen (Steve) Nutting, and Wayne (Valerie) Schoo; 12 grandchildren, Sarah, Leslie and James, Andrew, Nathan and Lucas (Heidi), Reighly, Dillon, Desi (Nicki), Oliver (Trisha), Wesley and Tyler; eight great-grandchildren; Colin, Carson and Liam, Logan, Aria and Elliott, Isabella and Braden; two sisters, Rusty Fahle and Gladys Reisdorfer; a brother, Joe (Kay) Schoo; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Schoo and Florence Schoo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; eight siblings, Adelaide Meyer, Mildred Russell, John D. Schoo, Donna Mae Deegan, LaVonne Redmond, Phillip Schoo, James Schoo and Ronald Schoo; and his grandson, Alex Bullerman.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites performed by the Waterloo American Legion Post 138 and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Edward Catholic Church or the Salvation Army.
Condolence may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Family and friends were the center of Leon’s life. He enjoyed wintering in Phoenix with his extended family. He loved sports and the outdoors, especially trout fishing with his friend, Jerry Condon. He lived life to the fullest.
Michael Regenold
(1939-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Michael W. Regenold, 80, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.
He was born Aug. 4, 1939, in Morbridge, S.D., son of Stephen Matthew and Mildred Belle (Gruver) Regenold.
Michael graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1958. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Waterloo for 31 years, retiring in 1992.
Survived by: a brother, David (Susan) Regenold of Gilbertville; and 13 nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Ruth Olesnicak; and four brothers Wilbur, Steve, Tommy, and Burley Regenold.
Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Garden View Chapel Funeral Home, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the service at the funeral home on Monday.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Michael had attended the Free Methodist Church in Waterloo and was a very charitable person. In his free time Michael enjoyed woodworking and playing his guitar.
Kenneth Lewis Sr.
(1946-2020)
WATERLOO – Kenneth Lewis Sr., 73, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 24, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
He was born Aug. 24, 1946, in Warsaw, Ill., son of Edward “Dude” and Bertha Vannest Lewis. He married Laura L. Niedert on Oct. 12, 1963, in Hamilton, Ill.
Ken was employed with Black Hawk Plumbing, Leo Rooff Construction, and was a partner with Dale Thompson in several business ventures. He was a supporter of the Midwest Grease Kings C.C.
Survivors: his wife; five sons, Kenneth (Gail) Lewis Jr. of Reinbeck, Keith Lewis of Waterloo, Kendall Lewis of Waterloo, Kip (Brandi) Lewis of Waterloo, and Jason Lewis of Waterloo; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lena Hurt of Pontiac, Ill.
Preceded in death by: a son, Shane Lewis; a great-grandson, Daxten Lewis; three brothers, Charles “Walker,” Harry “Pud,” and Albert “DI” Lewis; and seven sisters, Nellie May Corbin, Mary Belle Lewis, Margaret White, Anna Mae Horton, Rose Howe, Ruth Crabtree, and Kathrine Rinnels
Services: Private family services will occur.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
David Lawrence Kessenich
David Lawrence Kessenich of Denver Colorado died peacefully with his family surrounding him on January 22, 2020. He was born July 6, 1967 to Lois and John Kessenich of Le Mars, Iowa. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Colleen Burk Kessenich and three awesome children, whom he loved dearly-Jack (16 yr), Caroline (16 yr), and Andrew (13 yr); his parents John and Lois Kessenich; his father and mother-in law Peter W. And Mary Ann Burk; four siblings-Mark (Susy) Kessenich; Julia (Jerry) Rich; Jerry (Joan) Kessenich, and Paul (Peggy) Kessenich. 15 nieces and nephews: Melissa (Jat) ; Clinton Kessenich; Hannah Kessenich; Daniel Kessenich; Mitchell (Hailey) Kessenich ; Adrianne Kessenich; Nathan Kessenich; Jared Kessenich; Kolby (Hannah) Kessenich; Danika (Joe) Mehrer; Alaina Kessenich; McKenzie Kessenich, Suzanne (Kyle) Allen; Nicholas Deevers; and Kelly (Eric) Burk Jamison. Brother-in-Law, Patrick T. Burk. David is also survived by a large number of aunts, uncles and cousins and many, many friends.
David was raised on a third generation farm near Le Mars Iowa. He attended and graduated with honors from Creighton University, and subsequently received an MBA from the University of Chicago. His professional career began as an adviser to middle market companies raising debt and equity for growth initiatives, and later as a private equity professional. David ultimately co-founded Excellere Partners, based on his belief in a better approach to supporting entrepreneurs and management teams through private equity-sponsored partnerships. Over the ensuing 13 years the firm has generated extraordinary investment returns with its entrepreneurs, management teams and investment partners, ranking as one of the top performing private equity investment firms globally. David’s motto was always do what is right, and do it with excellence. This was one of the last bits of advice he gave his children just before he died, as they and their mother gathered around him at the hospital. This motto, along with hard work and persistence was directed to ensuring his family had a good life, lots of love, and that others in greater need were supported.
David retained his interests in agriculture by being involved in numerous farming operations with his family. David enjoyed his philanthropic endeavors in support of ensuring others had the opportunities for a good education, medical research to help improve methods to cure various forms of cancer, including for Multiple Myeloma, which he fought for 3 years. He also supported various organizations helping those living in poverty or working to improve the lives of others.
David loved his family, and together they enjoyed trips together, a variety of family activities at their mountain home in Beaver Creek, by Clear Lake, and on the farm. He loved attending and giving advice to his children as they pursued their education, and attending their extracurricular activities, riding bikes together, helping them snow ski and water ski. He approached being a family man with the same intensity and persistence as he did his work.
There will be a rosary followed by visitation on Sunday, January 26, from noon to 3 pm at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Denver Colorado. Funeral is on Monday, January 27, at 2:30 pm at Good Shepherd with a reception immediately following at Denver Country Club, 1700 E 1st Ave, Denver CO 80218.
Memorials may be made to the Denver Rescue Mission or the Leukemia Lymphoma Society (LLS).
Eric S. McCullough
(1925-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Eric Stanley McCullough, 94, died Thursday, Jan. 23, at Deery Suites at Western Home Communities.
He was born Aug. 2, 1925, in Truro, Nova Scotia, Canada, son of James and Jean (Gillian) McCullough. He spent a year with his family in their home country of Northern Ireland from 1937-38, and re-emigrated to North America, settling in Bridgeport, Conn. He graduated from Stratford High School in 1942 and became an American citizen in 1944. He was drafted into the U.S. Navy and served during the remainder of World War II in the North Atlantic, receiving an honorable discharge in June 1946.
Eric received his Doctor of Chiropractic from National College of Chiropractic in Chicago. He married Jean Kennedy on Oct. 28, 1950. He operated a chiropractic practice in Cedar Falls from 1951-1957.
He was called to full-time gospel work in 1957, and served the Lord faithfully for more than 60 years in the U.S. and Canada. He spent much of his time along with his wife, in later years, ministering on five continents.
Survivors: five children, Shirley (Russell) Sluiter, Carol (Duane) Hamilton, Sharon (Timothy) Fouts, Mary (Bryan) Burton and Brian (Andrea) McCullough; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law; a brother-in-law; as well as many beloved family members.
Preceded death by: his wife; a brother, James (‘Gil’); and his parents.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Western Home Community’s Diamond Event Center with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Diamond Event Center.
Memorials: to Truth and Tidings Gospel Trust at www.GospelTrustUSA.org or to the family.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Nancy V. Orr
(1935-2020)
WATERLOO — Nancy V. Orr, 84, of Waterloo, formerly of Independence, died Friday, Jan. 24, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 28, 1935, in Waterloo, daughter of Clifford J. and LaVelle C. Smith, and graduated in 1953 from Waterloo West High School.
She married J. Richard Orr on Aug. 26, 1955, at Waterloo Gospel Hall; he died March 8, 2013.
Nancy was a day-care provider for a number of years and a homemaker in her own home. She attended Waterloo Gospel Hall and was born again Aug. 19, 1951.
Survivors: a son, John (Beth) Orr of East Troy‚ Wis.; two daughters, Julie (David) Harbaugh of Waterloo, and Becky (Butch) Peyton of Independence; a daughter-in-law, Wendy Sillekens of Helden, Nederlands; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Judy (Rod) Kampman of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and a daughter, Cindy Orr.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, with a 2 p.m. burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, Independence. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com
Service Notice: Mary Lou Everman
WASHBURN — Mary Lou Everman, 92, of Washburn, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, at home. Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, Waterloo, preceded by one hour of visitation. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or the family. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements, (319) 233-3393, www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Service Notice: Alexander ‘Alex' Barnes
WATERLOO — Alexander “Alex” John Barnes, 29, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Jan. 22. Services will be noon Saturday, Feb. 1, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a donation in his honor to Cedar Valley Pit Bull Rescue at a later date. Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
WASHBURN — Mary Lou Everman, 92, of Washburn, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, at home. Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, Waterloo, preceded by one hour of visitation. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or the family. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements, (319) 233-3393, www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
400 South St.
Waterloo, IA 50701
4:00PM
400 South St.
Waterloo, IA 50701
7:00PM
400 South St.
Waterloo, IA 50701
10:30AM
627 West Fourth Street
Waterloo, IA 50701
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.