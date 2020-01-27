(1950-2020)

WATERLOO — Herbert “Herb” H. Pelton Jr., 69, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 24, at Mercy One.

He was born May 21, 1950, in Waterloo, the son of Herbert Pelton Sr. and LaValle Watson Pelton. He married Joyce Kettman on May 22, 1971, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.

Herb was a graduate of West High School in 1968, and went on to Hawkeye Tech to receive his associate’s degree in welding. He was employed by Hinson Manufacturing before beginning his career with John Deere. He was a welder at the Tractor Works for 32 years before retiring in 2002.

He was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Kelly Smith of Waterloo and Katie (Jacob) Ledtje of Denver; four grandchildren, Amari Smith, Autumn Smith, Kobe Smith, and Julian Ledtje; three brothers, Norman (Lynne) Watson of Gilbertville, Dick Pelton of Cedar Falls, and Jeff (Estee) Pelton of Raymond; and two sisters, Jane (Jim) Eilderts of Aplington and Susan (Charles) Drew of Starke, Fla.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a daughter, Amy Pelton.