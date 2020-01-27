Herbert Pelton
Herbert Pelton

(1950-2020)

WATERLOO — Herbert “Herb” H. Pelton Jr., 69, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 24, at Mercy One.

He was born May 21, 1950, in Waterloo, the son of Herbert Pelton Sr. and LaValle Watson Pelton. He married Joyce Kettman on May 22, 1971, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.

Herb was a graduate of West High School in 1968, and went on to Hawkeye Tech to receive his associate’s degree in welding. He was employed by Hinson Manufacturing before beginning his career with John Deere. He was a welder at the Tractor Works for 32 years before retiring in 2002.

He was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Kelly Smith of Waterloo and Katie (Jacob) Ledtje of Denver; four grandchildren, Amari Smith, Autumn Smith, Kobe Smith, and Julian Ledtje; three brothers, Norman (Lynne) Watson of Gilbertville, Dick Pelton of Cedar Falls, and Jeff (Estee) Pelton of Raymond; and two sisters, Jane (Jim) Eilderts of Aplington and Susan (Charles) Drew of Starke, Fla.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a daughter, Amy Pelton.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Gilbertville. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for one hour before the service at the church.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Herb was known for his ability to fix just about anything, repairing and rebuilding computers for many years. He had a love for old cars, music, and had a special bond with his cat Wilbur. He was very proud of the family he raised, and loved his grandchildren beyond measure.

Service information

Jan 29
Visitation
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup - South Street
400 South St.
Waterloo, IA 50701
Jan 29
Rosary
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
4:00PM
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup - South Street
400 South St.
Waterloo, IA 50701
Jan 29
Vigil Service
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
7:00PM
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup - South Street
400 South St.
Waterloo, IA 50701
Jan 30
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, January 30, 2020
10:30AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
627 West Fourth Street
Waterloo, IA 50701
