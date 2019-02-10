WATERLOO — Herbert Francis Ludwig, 101, of Waterloo, died Friday, Feb. 8.
He was born Jan. 10, 1918, in Oyens, son of Mike and Mary (Mae Kestel) Ludwig. He married Agnes Ryan of Le Mars on April 29, 1943. Herbert graduated from high school at St. Mary’s in Remsen in 1935 and Western College in Le Mars in 1941. Following college he moved to Waterloo and worked at Rath Packing Co. He joined the U.S. Navy in January 1943. He spent three years in the Pacific during World War II mostly on the Destroyer USS Grayson and was discharged from the Navy as a lieutenant in December 1945. He then returned to Rath’s until the spring of 1945 when he started farming south of Waterloo on Hess Road. He and Agnes retired from farming and moved to Friendship Village in May 2001.
Herbert was also the chairman of the board for the new church at St. Mary’s of Mount Carmel in Eagle Center from 1974-1976 and in 1963 was a leadership member from Eagle Center for the addition to Don Bosco High School.
Survivors: four daughters, Anne (Leslie) Ludwig of San Francisco, Calif., Leah (Robert) Ladley of Eustis, Fla., Lois (Robert) Snyder of Green Bay, Wis., and Jane (Mark) Martin of Sioux Falls, S.D.; a daughter-in-law, Linda Ludwig of Waterloo; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his wife; a son, Steven Ludwig; a daughter, Elizabeth Ludwig; four brothers, Joseph, Alphonse, Norman, and Clarence Ludwig; and a sister, Esther Tentinger.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Eagle Center. Full military rites will be conducted by Gilbertville American Legion Nugent Demuth Post 714, assisted by the Naval Honor Guard. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. today at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 3 p.m. rosary and 6 p.m. vigil service. Visitation is also for an hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Edward Catholic Church or the Pavilion at Friendship Village on Park Lane in Waterloo.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
