WATERLOO — Herbert Lewis Lynch, 97, died Saturday, November 2, at Friendship Village in Waterloo, Iowa.
Dr. Lewis Lynch is survived by three daughters, Susan (Lynch) Altmaier, Frances (Lynch) Ayres, and Annette Lynch, one son Steve Lynch, seven grandchildren and many friends. Lewis was born in Thedford, Nebraska, the son of Mary and Willard Lynch. He met his wife Alma in Thedford, and they were married for 65 years until she died in 2010.
Lewis began his career in education when he was 17 teaching K—12 students in a one room school house in the Sandhills of Nebraska. During WW II he served in the Navy as a Pharmacist’s Mate based in Oakland, California, where he learned to love opera music.
After he was discharged from the service, he attended the University of Nebraska and graduated with a degree in education. He and his wife Alma moved to Waterloo in the early 1950s, with his first teaching position in the Cedar Valley at Edison School. His career at UNI began in 1957 teaching both extension classes and at the lab school. In the early 1960s he received his doctoral degree in Education from the University of Wyoming and returned to the UNI faculty as a student teacher coordinator for Charles City and surrounding schools. In this role, he mentored many student teachers for close to 25 years.
His interest in the world and learning new things inspired a lifelong love of learning in all of his children and their families. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, opera, crocheting, quilting, dancing and especially playing music. He played piano all his life and his children fondly recall singing at the piano while their dad played various popular tunes.
After his retirement he took up the saxophone, and in 1999 was an inaugural member of the UNI New Horizons Band. He also continued to study piano and played both piano and saxophone recitals until his final year. His close to 20-year history with New Horizon Band was an inspiration to many, including fellow band members and his extended family.
A celebration of his life was held November 3rd. He will also be remembered at a mass at St. Edwards Catholic Church on Saturday, November 16th at 5:15 PM, to be followed by a private burial in Thedford, Nebraska.
A chair will also be set up in his honor at the New Horizon Band Winter Concert on December 16th at 7:30 PM at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. The family requests donations in his honor be made to the Cedar Falls New Horizons Band or the UNI Community Music School Scholarship Fund through the University of Northern Iowa Foundation, 121 Commons 50614-0239.
