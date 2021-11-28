November 22, 2021

Herbert “Jack” Ries passed away peacefully on November 22, 2021, at the age of 92.

He was a farmer, a retired Rath Packing Company employee, and an avid golfer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, and son, Michael.

He is survived by his daughter Jacquelyn (Tom) Miller, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Private family service will be held at a later date.