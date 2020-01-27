Herbert (Herald) Friedley, 92, of Waterloo went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Jan. 23, 2020.

He was born April 22, 1927, son of Grace and Herbert Friedley. He proudly served in the Marine Corps and was a World War II veteran.

Herald graduated from Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) in 1946. On May 12, 1948, Herald married the love of his life, Evanthia Gianolous.

Herald owned and operated Friedley Lincoln Mercury Mazda Saab, Frontier Ford, along with several other car dealerships throughout his life.

His greatest loves in life were Jesus Christ, his family, sharing the word of God, cars, and horses. He was fond of quarter horses and paint horses, winning two world championships. He was a leader with a strong devotion to Christ and often ministered to others.

Herald was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years Evanthia, his parents, a daughter Jody Swarbrick, and two grandsons. He is survived by a son Randy Friedley of Cedar Falls; a daughter Gabrielle Shani (Brett) Medhus of Waterloo; 35 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.