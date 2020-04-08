× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1923-2020)

TRIPOLI -- Herbert H. Krueger, 96, of Tripoli, died Sunday, April 5, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born July 19, 1923, at the family home in rural Sumner, son of Carl and Elsa (Nauholz) Krueger, and received his education in rural Sumner schools. Herb served in the U.S. Army from 1943-1945, assigned to the 10th Mountain Division in World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1945 and worked at Rath Packing Co. in Waterloo prior to his retirement in 1985.

On Jan. 2, 1946, Herb married Ida Ross at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He was former mayor of Frederika. Ida died Oct. 11, 1999. Herb was on the Honor Flight in May 2012.

Survivors: four children, Dennis (Marsha) Krueger of Jerseyville, Ill., Judy Suckow of Oelwein, Jane (Roger) Maakestad of Jesup, and Herb Jr. (Keelie) Krueger of Kenyon, Minn.; six grandchildren, Jill (Chad) Turner of Jerseyville, Ill., Susan (Travis) Larson of Jesup, Matthew (Jackie) Krueger of Tullahoma, Tenn., Brian Krueger of Texas, Toni (Jeremy) Eggert of Kenyon, Minn., and Sara Kelly of Strawberry Point; and nine great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Ida; three brothers, Robert (Norma), Carl Jr. and a brother in infancy.