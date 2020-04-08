(1923-2020)
TRIPOLI -- Herbert H. Krueger, 96, of Tripoli, died Sunday, April 5, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born July 19, 1923, at the family home in rural Sumner, son of Carl and Elsa (Nauholz) Krueger, and received his education in rural Sumner schools. Herb served in the U.S. Army from 1943-1945, assigned to the 10th Mountain Division in World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1945 and worked at Rath Packing Co. in Waterloo prior to his retirement in 1985.
On Jan. 2, 1946, Herb married Ida Ross at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He was former mayor of Frederika. Ida died Oct. 11, 1999. Herb was on the Honor Flight in May 2012.
Survivors: four children, Dennis (Marsha) Krueger of Jerseyville, Ill., Judy Suckow of Oelwein, Jane (Roger) Maakestad of Jesup, and Herb Jr. (Keelie) Krueger of Kenyon, Minn.; six grandchildren, Jill (Chad) Turner of Jerseyville, Ill., Susan (Travis) Larson of Jesup, Matthew (Jackie) Krueger of Tullahoma, Tenn., Brian Krueger of Texas, Toni (Jeremy) Eggert of Kenyon, Minn., and Sara Kelly of Strawberry Point; and nine great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Ida; three brothers, Robert (Norma), Carl Jr. and a brother in infancy.
Services: A Celebration of Life for the public will be held at a later date. Private family graveside services with military rites conducted by Brandenburg-Krueger Post No. 4013 VFW of Tripoli will be at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli. Join the family at 11 a.m. Monday, April 13, via Facebook Live on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. A private family viewing will be held at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli.
www.beckermilnesrettig.com
Herb's loved fishing with his kids, grandkids, and buddies, gardening, telling stories, going for rides, and spending time with his family and friends. Herb made Oelwein Health Care Center his home for the past year, maintaining his humor when family came to visit or with daily visits with the staff.
