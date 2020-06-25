Herbert H. Freese

He was born April 13, 1930, in Waverly, son of Andrew and Martha (Habbinga) Freese. Herbert graduated from Allison High School in 1948. He attended Wartburg College from 1948 to 1949. Herbert married Maxine Westendorf on Oct. 2, 1949, at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison. Maxine preceded him in death. He then married Mary Severs on July 2, 2005, at Community United Methodist Church in Clarksville.

Herbert was a grain and dairy farmer. He showed registered Holstein cattle all over Iowa and was a member of the Bremer-Butler Dairy Association. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Allison and was active with the Lutheran Brotherhood, the Butler County Red Cross, the Bremer-Butler Hospice, was on both the Butler County Farm Bureau and FS boards. Herb helped start the Allison Food Pantry. Herbert was on the Butler County Historical Society and Genealogy Society, was once president of Butler Center Cemetery Association, served on the Allison Park Board and was part of Trees Forever.