Herbert H. Freese

(1930-2020)
ALISON -- Herbert Henry Freese, 90, of North Liberty, formerly of Allison, died Tuesday, June 23, at Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville.
He was born April 13, 1930, in Waverly, son of Andrew and Martha (Habbinga) Freese. Herbert graduated from Allison High School in 1948. He attended Wartburg College from 1948 to 1949. Herbert married Maxine Westendorf on Oct. 2, 1949, at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison. Maxine preceded him in death. He then married Mary Severs on July 2, 2005, at Community United Methodist Church in Clarksville.
Herbert was a grain and dairy farmer. He showed registered Holstein cattle all over Iowa and was a member of the Bremer-Butler Dairy Association. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Allison and was active with the Lutheran Brotherhood, the Butler County Red Cross, the Bremer-Butler Hospice, was on both the Butler County Farm Bureau and FS boards. Herb helped start the Allison Food Pantry. Herbert was on the Butler County Historical Society and Genealogy Society, was once president of Butler Center Cemetery Association, served on the Allison Park Board and was part of Trees Forever.
Survivors: his wife; a son Kendall (Marsha) Freese of Diamond Springs, Calif.; three daughters, Marlene (Rick) Miller of Ankeny, Sydney (Randy) Brinkman of Allison, and Leanne Schipper (friend Ron Rivers) of Nashua; grandchildren, Emily (Brock) Weers, Erin Miller, Jeri (Paul) Wendzel, Sara (Brad) Randall, Jade (Michael) Macke, Dane (Emily) Schipper, Drew Schipper, Jena Schipper; nine great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Dean (Barb) Westendorf; stepchildren, Sheila (Mark) Loveland and Cyndy Marx; and four stepgrandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and first wife, Maxine.
Services: 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Butler Center Cemetery, rural Allison. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Allison. Those attending should bring and wear masks and practice social distancing. For those attending the funeral, please bring a chair.
Online condolences at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.
