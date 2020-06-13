Herbert G. Kane

He was born March 14, 1924, in Independence, son of Fred and Alice (Plimpton) Kane. He married Marie Blumenshine on May 1, 1947, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; she died June 30, 1997.

Herb served in the U.S. Navy during WWII until his honorable discharge in 1946. He was employed as a machinist for 45 years at Chamberlain Manufacturing Corp. until his retirement in 1987. He had been a member at First Reformed Church in Evansdale. He was a member of the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, and the VFW Post 1623. Herb had been a union steward for Black Hawk Lodge #1318 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.