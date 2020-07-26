Herbert G. “Herb” Kane, 96, of Waterloo and formerly Evansdale, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his daughter’s home. He was born March 14, 1924 in Independence, the son of Fred and Alice (Plimpton) Kane. Herb served in the United States Navy during WWII until his honorable discharge in 1946. He married Marie Blumenshine on May 1, 1947 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; she preceded him in death on June 30, 1997. Herb was employed as a machinist for 45 years at Chamberlain Manufacturing Corporation until his retirement in 1987. He had been a member at First Reformed Church in Evansdale. He was a lifetime member of the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS post 31, and the VFW Post 1623. Herb had been a union steward for Black Hawk Lodge #1318 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. Survivors include his daughter, Candy (Jay) Nardini of Waterloo; son, Randy (Mary Kay) Kane of Raymond; four grandchildren, Lindsay (Michael) Messerer Jr., Kristen Kane, Landon Nardini, and Emily Kane; and three great-grandchildren, Rhiannon, Paisley, and Afton. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marie; infant son, Larry Lee; four brothers, James “Chub,” Fred “Fritz,” William, and Richard “Dick” Kane; and two sisters, Edith Kennison and Thelma Burke-Eschweiler. Herb enjoyed playing bingo, solitaire on his tablet, the Black Hawk County Veteran dinners in the park, a good cup of coffee, fishing and playing pool. He had a glimmer in his eyes, a smile on his face, stories on his mind and a big heart that loved his family and friends.