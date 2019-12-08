{{featured_button_text}}
Herbert Frisch

Herbert H. Frisch

(1948-2019)

WATERLOO — Herbert Howard Frisch, 70, of Elkader, formerly of Waterloo, died Dec. 1 at MercyOne Elkader Medical Center after a short battle with cancer.

Herb was born Dec. 12, 1948, in Waterloo, son of Howard and Ruth Frisch. He married Beverly A. Neitzel on June 21, 1969, in Waterloo.

Herb was an electrician and instrumentation technician at John Deere PEC in Waterloo for 41 years. He was a veteran who served with the U.S. Air Force from 1969-1973.

Survived by: his wife; two sons, Daniel Frisch of Durango and Douglas (Becca) Frisch of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Abigale and Amelia Frisch of Durango, Caitlin (Mitchell) Hrovat of Minneapolis, Minn., Ireland and Felicity Frisch of Waterloo, Reiley, Makenna and Emerson Lichty of Waterloo; his mother, of Waterloo; two brothers, Tim (Becky) Frisch of Grundy Center and Tom Frisch of Jesup; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his father; and sister, Linda Graeber.

Memorial service: Dec. 12 at the American Legion Post 138 in Waterloo. Public visitation is 4 to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.

