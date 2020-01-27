(1927-2020)

WATERLOO — Herbert (Herald) Friedley, 92, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Jan. 23, at La Porte City Specialty Care.

He was born April 22, 1927, son of Grace and Herbert Friedley. On May 12, 1948, he married Evanthia Gianolous. She preceded him in death.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a World War II veteran. Herald graduated from Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) in 1946. Herald owned and operated Friedley Lincoln Mercury Mazda Saab, Frontier Ford, along with several other car dealerships throughout his life.

Survived by: a son, Randy Friedley of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Gabrielle Shani (Brett) Medhus of Waterloo; 35 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his wife of 69 years; his parents; a daughter, Jody Swarbrick; and two grandsons.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Cedar Valley Community Church, with burial with military honors at Waterloo Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo.