(1929-2019)
SUMNER — Herbert Clarence Warnke, 89, of Sumner, died Friday, Feb. 22, at the Hillcrest Home, Sumner.
He was born July 29, 1929, at the family’s rural Sumner home, son of Rudolph and Amanda (Meyer) Warnke. He received his education in country schools, rural Sumner. Then he began delivering milk cans to a local creamery and assisting for local farmers. On Dec. 30, 1951, he married Loretta Buls at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. Herb served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1953 before being honorably discharged in 1955.
He worked for many years at Bergman Concrete and would continue when it later became Byrd Concrete. He also assisted Marvin Wilharm with his carpentry business. Following his retirement, he worked for many years at FS. Herb was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, where he was active serving on Church Council and as a Deacon. He was a 51- year member of the Thomas E. Woods Post 223, American Legion of Sumner.
Survivors: two children, Kent (Shirley) Warnke of Lakeville, Minn., and Janet (Gordon Pape) Copp of West Union; nine grandchildren, Damian (Cindy) Copp, Sarah (Scott) Carlson, Devin Copp, Karla (Justin) Buchholz, Nichole (Kevin) Fultz, Cody Warnke, Clyde Bartosh, Crystal (Charles) Bare, and Valerie Bartosh; 15 great-grandchildren; a niece, Rosemary (Clarence) Huck; and several great-nieces, great-nephews, and extended family.
Preceded in death by: his parents, his wife on March 13, 2011; and a brother, Ervin Warnke.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at St. John Lutheran Church, Sumner, with burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery with military rites by Thomas E. Woods Post 223, American Legion of Sumner. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday Feb. 25, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding the service.
Memorials: to St. John Lutheran Church or the American Legion, both in Sumner.
Each year, he enjoyed putting the flags up for Memorial Day and participating in the Memorial Day Parade. Herb enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards (was involved in several local card clubs), wood-work, and traveling with his wife, Loretta. He was also a skilled mechanic, and was able to fix anything.
