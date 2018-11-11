Try 1 month for 99¢
DYSART — Herald Claude “Sliver” Mitchell, 97, of Dysart, died Thursday, Nov. 8, at Sunrise Hill Care Center, Traer.

He was born Dec. 25, 1920, on the family farm near Buckingham, son of Claude and Sara (Burr) Mitchell. On June 10, 1945, he married Elsie Lorenzen at Geneseo United Methodist Church.

He graduated from Geneseo High School in 1939. Herald and his wife made their home in Geneseo until moving to Dysart in 1974. Herald drove a school bus, farmed, and was a custodian at Geneseo and Dysart-Geneseo schools until his retirement in 1982. He was a lifelong member of Geneseo United Methodist Church.

Survived by: his wife; three children, Tom (Jan) Mitchell, Randy Mitchell and Joleen (Mark) Nechanicky; 10 grandchildren, Micki (Jeff) Reints, Wendy (Brad) Hansen, Scott (Amanda) Mitchell, Daniel (Renea) Mitchell, Rachel (Brian) Miles, Dawn (Jason) Thurnau, Andrea (Dan) Dufner, Nicole Nechanicky, Adam (Lindsey) Nechanicky and Gina (Jay) Feldt; 30 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and his siblings, Fanny, Robert, Frank, Edith, Norman, Roland and Philip.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at Geneseo United Methodist Church, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Nov. 11, at Overton Funeral Home in Dysart.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Geneseo United Methodist Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.

Herald enjoyed taking his grandchildren fishing, showing cattle, upholstery and repair, and perfecting his woodworking craft. He would create wooden decorations, games and holiday pieces.

Herald C. "Sliver" Mitchell (1920-2018)
