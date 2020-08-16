Henry Y. Morris

(1934-2020)
Henry Y. “Hank” Morris, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Thurs, Aug 13, 2020 at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital. He was born Oct 10, 1934 in Unionville, MO the son of Les and Juanita Henry Morris. He graduated from Unionville High School in 1953. Henry married Anna M Carson August 29, 1953. He worked for Eastman Kodak for 25 years retiring in 1992 as a Field Engineer.
Survivors include his wife of Cedar Falls, Daughter, Margaret (Steve) Bahlmann‚ Seabrook‚ SC, 2 granddaughters, Chelsey (Matt) Bollinger and Whitney (Gary) Herndon, 3 Great-grandchildren, Henry Ellis and Hazel May Herndon and Benjamin Daniel Bollinger, and a half sister Rose Marie (John) Crawford of Moberly, MO. Preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Roy Ewing, daughter Connie Morris.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.