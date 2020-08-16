Henry Y. Morris

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1934-2020)

Henry Y. “Hank” Morris, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Thurs, Aug 13, 2020 at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital. He was born Oct 10, 1934 in Unionville, MO the son of Les and Juanita Henry Morris. He graduated from Unionville High School in 1953. Henry married Anna M Carson August 29, 1953. He worked for Eastman Kodak for 25 years retiring in 1992 as a Field Engineer.

Survivors include his wife of Cedar Falls, Daughter, Margaret (Steve) Bahlmann‚ Seabrook‚ SC, 2 granddaughters, Chelsey (Matt) Bollinger and Whitney (Gary) Herndon, 3 Great-grandchildren, Henry Ellis and Hazel May Herndon and Benjamin Daniel Bollinger, and a half sister Rose Marie (John) Crawford of Moberly, MO. Preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Roy Ewing, daughter Connie Morris.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.

