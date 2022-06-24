June 22, 2022
PARKERSBURG-Henry Thomas Heeren, age 101, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his home.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 27, at the Christian Reformed Church in Parkersburg, with burial at Stout Cemetery, in Stout.
Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 26 at the Christian Reformed Church in Parkersburg.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.
