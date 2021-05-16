SHELL ROCK-Henry Riekus “Hank” Mehmen, age 93, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Thursday, May 13, 2021 at his home.

Hank was born on December 10, 1927, in Clarksville, Iowa, the son of Klaus and Grace (Arenholz) Mehmen. He was baptized on October 7, 1928, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarksville and attended country school north of Shell Rock. On February 26, 1947, Hank was united in marriage to Velda Franken at St. John’s Lutheran Church Parsonage in Clarksville. After their wedding the couple moved to the farm on Union Avenue west of Shell Rock where they farmed together their entire lives.

Hank was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time and making memories with his family and friends.

Hank’s memory is honored by: wife, Velda Mehmen of Shell Rock; daughter, Janelle (Todd) Grover of Rogers, Arkansas; two sons, Bob (Donna) Mehmen of Shell Rock and Dennis Mehmen of Omaha, Nebraska; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jake Mehmen of Greene, Iowa. He was preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Carrie Gambaiani; and three brothers, Ralph Mehmen, Raymond Mehmen, and Koert Miller.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 16, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock where the family will greet friends from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 17, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock with Pastor Kim Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Butler Center Cemetery, rural Allison, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Hank’s family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-885-4321