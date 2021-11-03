December 25, 1935—October 30, 2021

WATERLOO-Henry Lee Sims was born December 25, 1935, the son of Will and Rosie Sims. On October 30, 2021, surrounded by family, he peacefully passed away of natural causes.

Soon after high school he joined the US Army. He eventually made his way to Waterloo, IA where he met his soulmate, Martha. He retired after working 33 years at John Deere.

Henry was passionate about his family. He loved to laugh and talk, and was the life of the party.

Henry leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Martha Sims of Waterloo; three daughters, Cathy Sims of Hattiesburg, MS and Rikki Sims and Alyssa Sims, both of Waterloo; one son, Henri (Teddie) Sims of Moline, IL; eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Johnnie Sims of Hattiesburg, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Rosie Sims; four brothers, James, Edward, A.D. and Elijah Sims; and two sisters, Lovell McGilberry and Bernice Sims.

Services will be 1 pm Thursday, November 4 at Antioch Baptist Church with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Waterloo. Full military rites will be performed by Evansdale AMVETS Post #31. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.