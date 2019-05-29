Henry L. Branhagen

(1923-2019)
WATERLOO— Henry Leonard Branhagen, 96, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, May 21, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.
He was born Feb. 10, 1923, in Decorah, son of William and Tilda (Bringsjord) Branhagen. On Aug. 8, 1973, he married Connie Branhagen at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Waterloo. She preceded him in death on Nov. 1, 2018.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was stationed in the Pacific. Prior to his service, Henry built airplanes for Lockheed Martin in California. He later worked for Rath Packing and was a machinist for John Deere until his retirement in 1978. He also bought and operated Klein’s Resort in Perham, Minn., for 18 years. He was a member of the Waterloo VFW Post 1623 and the Eagles.
Survived by: four children, Laura (Greg) Weber, Christopher Lancaster, Willard (Relke) Lancaster Jr., and Melissa (Travis) Ternus; a brother, Lester Branhagen; 16 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; a sister, Olga Omdahl; and two brothers, Arthur and Willard Branhagen.
Services: 3 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Waterloo, preceded by visitation from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Memorial services 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, at Washington Prairie Lutheran Church, Decorah, preceded by an hour of visitation, with burial in Washington Prairie Lutheran Church Cemetery, Decorah, with military rites conducted by the Decorah VFW. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Henry enjoyed hunting, bowling, playing the accordion and fishing.
