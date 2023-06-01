He was born on May 20, 1931, in Allison, IA, the son of Henry Gustav and Helgena (Busma) Trepp. He graduated from Teacher’s College High School in 1950. He completed some college courses before enlisting in the United States Air Force. On December 28, 1955, he was united in marriage to June Fenstermaker in Waterloo. He worked as an electrician with McKillip Electric then Stickfort Electric. He was then employed with the Cedar Falls Fire Department, retiring as a Captain. He was a member of the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49 and served on the board for the Cedar Falls Bible Conference. Hank was very proud of the 25-gallon blood donation to the American Red Cross. He was also very active with the AMVETS White Clover Fundraiser and the Salvation Army Red Kettle.