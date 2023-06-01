May 20, 1931-May 29, 2023
CEDAR FALLS–Henry Junior “Hank” Trepp II, 92, died Monday, May 29, 2023, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
He was born on May 20, 1931, in Allison, IA, the son of Henry Gustav and Helgena (Busma) Trepp. He graduated from Teacher’s College High School in 1950. He completed some college courses before enlisting in the United States Air Force. On December 28, 1955, he was united in marriage to June Fenstermaker in Waterloo. He worked as an electrician with McKillip Electric then Stickfort Electric. He was then employed with the Cedar Falls Fire Department, retiring as a Captain. He was a member of the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49 and served on the board for the Cedar Falls Bible Conference. Hank was very proud of the 25-gallon blood donation to the American Red Cross. He was also very active with the AMVETS White Clover Fundraiser and the Salvation Army Red Kettle.
Hank is survived by his sons, Hank (Lynn) Trepp of Cedar Falls and Patrick Trepp of Waterloo; grandchildren: Justin Beery, Ashley (Rob) Reinholdt, Whitney (Zach) Goodsell, Stephanie (Brad) Thompson, and Luke Trepp; and great-grandchildren: Henry and Hudson Reinholdt, Evelynn and Zane Goodsell, Preston and Isabella Thompson, and Carmen Trepp.
He was preceded in death by his wife, five half-sisters, and four half-brothers.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at First Christian Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday at Richardson Funeral Service. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite sports team apparel.
Memorials may be directed to the University of Iowa Stead Family Childrens’ Hospital.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
