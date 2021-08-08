Henry “Hank” Charles Savage
May 29, 1930-August 4, 2021
Henry “Hank” Charles Savage, 91, of New Hampton, Iowa, and previously from Shell Rock and Clarksville, passed away Wednesday night, August 4, 2021, at the New Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Hank was born on May 29, 1930, in Shell Rock, Iowa, son of Charles Savage and Irene (Evans) Savage. He graduated from Shell Rock High School.
On June 14, 1953, Hank was united in marriage to Helena Louise Wilcox in Clarksville, Iowa. This union brought about 4 children. Family was the focus of Hank's life; he loved his babies, spending hours rocking, singing to them (off key), and playing with his children and grandchildren.
Hank worked for 21 years as an Iowa State Park officer for the Iowa State Conservation Commission. That career moved his family to Maquoketa Caves State Park, Maquoketa Iowa; Geode State Park, Danville Iowa; and Green Valley State Park, Creston, Iowa. He moved on to work for Wartburg College where he was Director of Building Maintenance for Becker Hall of Science and the Wartburg College Library. He retired in 1993.
Hank is survived by his wife of 68 years, Helena; three children, Jim (Janice) Savage of Waverly, Sara (Damian) Baltes of New Hampton and Stan (Debbie) Savage of Denver; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Jack (Janet) Savage and Terry (Verlyn) Savage; a sister, Sherry (Jerry) Gilley; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Steven; and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Community Methodist Church in Clarksville, with Pastor Joan Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to Hank's family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
