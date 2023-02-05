February 24, 1921-January 29, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Henry (‘Hank’ ‘Bud’) William Bast, 101 of Cedar Falls, was called to Heaven on Sunday, January 29, 2023 with family by his side.

Born February 24, 1921, in Waverly, Iowa, son of Henry Fredrick & Mary Ellen (Pett) Bast. Henry graduated from Cedar Falls high school in 1938, after which he attended Iowa State Teachers College and worked at Rath Packing Co then he served in the US Army during WW2 from 1941-1945 Red Bull 34th Infantry as a Tech Sergeant Radio Operator in Ireland, Northern Africa & Italy. Upon discharge he attended Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa studying Mechanical Engineering.

During his junior year while on holiday break he met his sweetheart, Nellie Geneva Blanton of Kansas & they were married on June 20, 1947, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.

Henry worked at Clay Equipment Corporation as a Senior Engineer for 36 years retiring in 1983. Henry enjoyed his acreage life, raising sheep, gardening, reading the Bible, winemaking, football & wrestling, woodworking, avid bowler with numerous trophies (IA State Bowling Assn. Champion & some 300s), and absolutely LOVED fishing & their pup Riley. Henry & Geneva enjoyed traveling the US visiting family too.

Henry was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church Cedar Falls serving various positions. After retirement, Henry volunteered at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Local Habitat for Humanity & Henry used his hands to do God’s work sharing his construction & handyman skills with ‘Mission Builders’ buildingmproving churches in Indiana, Iowa & Minnesota.

Henry is survived by his wife of 75 1/2 years, Geneva; Children, William (Erin) Bast of Springfield, Missouri; Jane (Ron) Bolin of Cedar Falls; Judy (Kirk) Nelson of Orono, Minnesota; Harlan Bast of Phoenix, Arizona; 11 Grandchildren; 13 Great-Grandchildren.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents; Brothers, Charles Bast & Infant brother Richard; Sisters, Margaret McMullen, Mildred Yeager & Mary Wist.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Henry’s upcoming 102nd Birthday, February 24, 2023, at 11am—St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls.

Direct Memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.