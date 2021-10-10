 Skip to main content
Henry Frank Matt

January 13, 1942-October 07, 2021

WATERLOO-Henry Frank Matt, 79, of Waterloo, died Thursday, October 07, 2021, at home.

Henry Matt was born on January 13, 1942, to Edith and Frank Matt. He married Sharon Harvey in 1961, they later divorced. In 1994, he married Anna Mae Sparks. She passed away on October 4, 2012.

He is survived by 3 daughters; Shelly (Harold) Matt, Karla (Mike) Matt, and Jenny (Chad) Borwig, and 4 step-children; Rose Kriel, Curt (Linda) Sparks, Karen Riggs, and Ronnie Riggs. He had 13 grand-children and 17 great-grandchildren, and a brother Willie (Margaret) Matt, and a sister Katherine Soy.

He is proceeded in death by his parents and a son Robert Matt.

Celebration of Life, Sunday, October 17, 2021, 1:00pm to 4:00pm at Eagles Club, 2125 W. Lone Tree Rd, Cedar Falls, IA. The graveside memorial will be held October 18, 2021, 10:00am, Hillside Cemetery, E. Lone Tree Rd, Cedar Falls, IA.

Memorials may be directed to Care Initiative Hospice.

