Henry F. Howard

(1940-2018)
WATERLOO — Henry Floyd Howard, 78, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Dec. 27, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital of natural causes.
He was born June 25, 1940, in Sallis, Miss., to Henry Howard and Rosie Delaney. He married Vera A. Sanders; they later divorced. He married Arlene Nolan on May 31, 1992, in Waterloo.
He had earned a GED as well as a welding certificate from Hawkeye Community College. Henry formerly was employed at John Deere, Construction Machinery and GE Railroad Car Co., retiring in 2005.
Survived by: his wife, Arlene, aka Irene; a son, Floyd K. “Boss” Howard of Waterloo; a stepson, Larry Ross of Minneapolis; a daughter, Rosemary Howard of Waverly; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, James W. Howard of Rockford, Ill.; and six sisters, Rozene (Emmitt) Collins and Mayrene Anderson, both of Rockford, Ruthelma (Robert B.) Bruce and LueVelma Frazier, both of Waterloo, Essie B. Parham of Sallis and Earlie Mae Howard of Rockford.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Willie Frank Howard and Ray Charles Howard; a daughter, Yvette Howard; and a sister, Jannie Howard.
Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, at Corinthian Baptist Church. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. today, Jan. 3, at Sanders Funeral Service.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 511 Sherman Ave., where they will be receiving friends.
