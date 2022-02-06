May 15, 1955-January 27, 2022
WATERLOO-Henry Earl Berry, 66, of Waterloo, died January 27 at Unity Point Hospital.
Henry was born May 15, 1955 in Hanibal MO, son of Wesley and Ina Hanley Berry. He was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Miller at the Salvation Army Church in Waterloo. Henry worked at John Deere, IBP and as a recycler.
Survived by: Caroline (Jonas) Fuentez, Marilyn (Phil) Martinez, Stephen Berry, Ray (Teresa) Berry.
Preceded in death by: His wife of 42 years, his parents, sisters, Mary, Barbara, and Sharon, and his brother Gary.
Memorial will be held at Linden United Methodist Church (301 Butler Ave) Saturday Feb. 12 at 11.
