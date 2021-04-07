September 5, 1937—April 3, 2021

APLINGTON—Henry Dean Klahsen, age 83, of Aplington, Iowa, was born the son of Klaas and Pearl (Frey) Klahsen on September 5, 1937, in rural Kesley Iowa. Henry graduated from high school. He also attended Hawkeye Community College for two years, studying agriculture. On December 1, 1960, Henry joined the United States Army and where he served some of his military time in Vietnam. Henry received an honorable discharge on November 30, 1962. After his discharge, Henry worked in construction and trucking.

On May 6, 1966, Henry was united in marriage with Patty Kay Long at the Linden Methodist Church in Waterloo, Iowa. They made their home on Henry’s farm near Aplington. To this union two daughters, Kim and Beth were born. Henry was a lifelong farmer in the Kesley area.

Henry was a member of the Washington Reformed Church in rural Ackley, Iowa, where he served as a deacon. He was also an active member of the Aplington AMVETS Post 102. Henry loved to compete in tractor pulls and was a gifted handyman.

Henry passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Bethany Life in Story City, Iowa. Henry is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Patty on March 18, 2019; his parents, Klaas and Pearl Klahsen; and one brother, John (Francine) Klahsen.