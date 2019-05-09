(1967-2019)
JANESVILLE — Henry D. Heine, 51, of Janesville, died Tuesday, May 7, at Mercy One Medical Center in Waterloo.
He was born in 1967.
Henry graduated from Waverly Shell Rock High School in 1987 and studied German language and indigenous studies at Bemidji (Minn.) State University. He later attended the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, earning his bachelor’s degree in international business. While in Oklahoma Henry was heavily involved in the theater as a member of the general set crew, set builder, actor, singer and director.
He served in numerous roles during college and local community theater.
Survived by: his parents and stepparents, Henry F. Heine and Susan Heine of Janesville and Lynda and Charles Ebling of Wilmore, Ky.; two sisters, Sherry (Dan) Kiskunas and Christina (Todd) Kramer; four nephews, Nathan Kofron, Nicholas (Elizabeth) Kofron, Evan Kramer and Morgan Kramer; four stepsiblings, Cheryl (Jerry) Hennings, Steven Sanger, Julie (Tom) Bartling and Linda (Curt) Welpert; 16 stepgrandnieces and stepgrandnephews; 15 stepgreat-grandnieces and stepgreat-grandnephews; aunts and cousins; and a special friend, Melanie Nieman.
Preceded in death by: his grandparents, Henry and Leona Heine and Donald and Betty Daugherty; and his companion, Gary Simms.
Celebration of Life viewing: from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Henry was a positive, ready to help anyone, learn anything, beacon of light that has left his family and friends too soon.
