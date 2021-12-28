December 24, 2021
CLARKSVILLE-Henry “Bud” Mennenga, 90, of Clarksville, died Friday, December 24, 2021, peacefully surrounded by his family.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the St. John Lutheran Church with burial at the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville and one hour before the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family is accepting memorials in Bud’s name and will be directed at a later date.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.
