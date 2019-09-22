Henry 'Bud' Lobeck

(1930-2019)
WATERLOO — Henry Junior “Bud” Lobeck, 88, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Sept. 19, at Rosewood Estates, Waterloo.
He was born Dec. 27, 1930, in Readlyn, son of Henry and Wilhelmina (Stumme) Lobeck. After his schooling, Henry farmed in the area, prior to entering the service. He entered the Korean War in 1951 and was honorably discharged on Jan. 29, 1954. He married Laura Mae Buhr on Aug. 28, 1955, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sumner.
Henry was a longtime carpenter and later owned Black Hawk Plastics in Waterloo until his retirement.
Survivors: his wife; a sister, Eldora Seegers of Marion; and many nieces and nephews
Preceded in death by: his parents; four brothers, Edward, Hugo, Carl and Wilbert Lobeck; and three sisters, Valeska Buhr, Emma Ladage and Marlys Buhr.
Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Waterloo with burial in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Sumner, with graveside military rites by Acker-Matthias American Legion Post 653 of Denver. Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m. today at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver, and for an hour prior to services at the church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family, 984-5379.
Together Henry and Laura grew vegetables and flowers for the Cedar Falls Farmers Market. They also enjoyed going to area casinos.
