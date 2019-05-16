CEDAR FALLS — Henrik J. Petersen, 96, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, May 14, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born Oct. 16, 1922, in Waterloo, son of Peter and Margaret (Jorgensen) Petersen. He married Patricia in October of 1976 at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
He was a graduate of Waterloo East High School and served in the U.S. Naval Air Corps during World War II. Henrik was a florist, greenhouseman and owner/partner of Petersen & Tietz Florists and Greenhouses in Waterloo. He was active in both community and church organizations.
Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Lisa (Bill) Youngblut of Washburn and Linda (Dean) Weikert of Ackley; a son, Scott (Barbara) Peterson of Brook Park, Minn.; nine grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; an infant son, Peter Petersen; a daughter, Kristelle Petersen; a grandchild, Nehemiah Weikert; a great-grandchild, Gabriel Novak; a brother, Georgie Petersen; and a sister, Joan Tietz.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, with burial in Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Visitation will be one hour before services at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
