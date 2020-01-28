Henrietta Reints

(1928-2020)

SHELL ROCK — Henrietta Joehanna Reints, 91, of Shell Rock, died Saturday, Jan. 25, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

She was born June 16, 1928, in Clarksville, daughter of Henry and Mattie (Timmer) Johnson. On Nov. 17, 1946, she married Siegfried Reints at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarksville. He preceded her in death.

Henrietta graduated from the Shell Rock High School in 1946. She and her husband spent their life farming together east of Shell Rock. Henrietta also owned and operated Cherry Street Varieties in Shell Rock from 1981 to 1997, when she was known as the “Candy Lady.”

Henrietta was a member of Shell Rock Avery-Slight American Legion Auxiliary, where she was membership chairman for 50 years, a past member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarksville and currently a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. She was very active in her churches teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, and a member of Faith Quilters.

