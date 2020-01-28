Henrietta Reints

(1928-2020)
SHELL ROCK — Henrietta Joehanna Reints, 91, of Shell Rock, died Saturday, Jan. 25, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
She was born June 16, 1928, in Clarksville, daughter of Henry and Mattie (Timmer) Johnson. On Nov. 17, 1946, she married Siegfried Reints at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarksville. He preceded her in death.
Henrietta graduated from the Shell Rock High School in 1946. She and her husband spent their life farming together east of Shell Rock. Henrietta also owned and operated Cherry Street Varieties in Shell Rock from 1981 to 1997, when she was known as the “Candy Lady.”
Henrietta was a member of Shell Rock Avery-Slight American Legion Auxiliary, where she was membership chairman for 50 years, a past member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarksville and currently a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. She was very active in her churches teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, and a member of Faith Quilters.
Survived by: three children, Deanne (Tom) Stevens of Winona, Minn., and Steve (Rhonda) Reints and Pam (Charlie) Droste, both of Shell Rock; five grandchildren, Jessica (Rick) Beem, Matt (Christina) Reints, Ben (Sarah) Driscoll, Betsie (Jake Nichols) Driscoll, and Nate Stevens; seven great-grandchildren, Abbey and Logan Beem, Desmond Driscoll, Eden, Jonas, and Emelia Driscoll-Nichols, and Elliott Reints; two brothers-in-law, Frank Reints and Elso Reints, both of Shell Rock; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Reints of Winona, Minn.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a brother, Harm Johnson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Faith Lutheran Church, with burial at Riverside Cemetery, both in Shell Rock. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock.
Memorials: may be directed to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Faith Lutheran Church, or donors’ choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Henrietta’s family was her greatest enjoyment in life, however, she also enjoyed participating in the Shell Rock Swing Show and tending to her flower beds.
