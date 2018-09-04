ACKLEY — Henrietta Benning, 90, of Ackley, died at home Tuesday, Aug. 28.
She was born Feb. 19, 1928, in Butler County, daughter of Henry and Elizabeth Van Hauen DeGroote. On Feb. 22, 1946, she married Arthur Benning at his parents’ home. He preceded her in death.
Henrietta attended school in rural Butler County. She and Arthur farmed north of Ackley for 47 years; they retired to a home in Ackley in 1993.
She was a member of St John’s United Church of Christ.
Survived by: a son, Keith (Darlene) Benning of Ackley; a daughter, Karen (Steve) Darrington of Decorah; five grandchildren, Bradley (Jessica) Benning of Ackley, Beth (Tony) Rottinghaus of Ionia, Darin (Andrea) Benning of Ackley, Sarah (Nick) Brynsaas of Decorah and Amy (Alex) Roth of Fairfield; 15 great-grandchildren, Hanna, Lane, William, Collin, Amelia, Nathanael, Wyatt, Landon, Audrey, Cody, Grace, Olivia, Nora, Ava and Lukas; three sisters, Johanna Reiners, Elizabeth Collins and Sarah Truax; and a sister-in-law, Suzanne Henn.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; two sisters, Ann and Florence; three brothers, Harm, Henry and Marion; and her mother- and father-in-law, William and Pauline Benning.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at St. John’s U.C.C. in Ackley, with burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Sept. 4, at Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
Henrietta enjoyed visiting her friends and family and playing cards. She also loved to bake. You could always count on a fresh baked chocolate chip cookie when you stopped by her house.
