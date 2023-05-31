Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

August 6, 1925-May 28, 2023

Helen Lucille Bartie Stoffregen, 97, of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 28 at Pro Medica, Waterloo.

She was born Aug. 6, 1925 in Sumner, daughter of Juddson and Florence Bebbe Bartie. She was raised on a farm northeast of Sumner. She taught Country School for 3 years at a one room school near Hawkeye.

She married Merrill “Penn” Stoffregen on Nov. 1, 1945 in St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. Helen worked in the office at Rath Packing Co. for ten years, before raising her family. She became Co-Parent/Teacher Assistant at Edison School for 16 years, retiring in Oct. 1978.

Penn and Helen had four children: William “Bill” who is deceased, David of Utica, Mich., Patti Sorge and Kathy (Pete) Myers both of Waterloo; 7 grandchildren, Kari Olschanski, Scott (Carrie) Sorge, Kaylene (Shawn) Orr, Breanne Myers-Cunningham, Pete (Stephanie) Myers, Kacie (Mike) Wagner and Aubrey (Ryan) Nachazel; 15 great grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, a son, William “Bill”, a son-in-law, Art Sorge, and a daughter-in-law, Sharon Stoffregen, and one grandson, Bradley Stoffregen, and a brother, Charles “Sonny” Bartie.

Services will be 11 am Friday, June 2 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1 at the funeral home on West Ridgeway. Visitation will continue for one hour before services on Friday.

Memorials: directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.