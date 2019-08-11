Helene G. Mennen

(1927-2019)
DUMONT — Helene Gesine Mennen, 92, died Friday, July 12, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton.
She was born Feb. 11, 1927, daughter of Anna (Hartman) and Nanne Franken in Parkersburg. She married Edward Mennen on June 27, 1945. He preceded her in death.
She attended the country school near Allison. Helene and Edward began their life together on a farm near Aplington. Later moving to a farm north of Dumont and finally moving into “town” where Helene resided until her death. She worked as a CNA and medication aide at the Dumont Wellness Center, and also as a housekeeper at the Red Fox Inn in Waverly.
She was an active member at the Dumont Reformed Church. She taught Sunday school for many years. She was a member of the Ladies Aide, Dorcas Society, church choir and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Survived by: four children, Diane (Lyle) Noelting of Cedar Falls, Bonnie (Verle) Hearn of Knoxville, Tenn., Dennis (Deb) Mennen of Dumont, and Denise George of Lakeville, Minn.; her grandchildren, Ivy Mennen, Olivia (Ehren) Layton, Jessica (Taylor) Rettig, Alexa (Philipp) Hoeltermann, Macala (Michael) Donnelly, Lyn (Steve) Machacek, Lisa (Blake) Vardaman, Darci (Todd) Shoemaker, Janene (Jason) Nordin, Kim (Ken) Graham, Matthew (Rosie) Hearn, Kyle George and Cody George; 27 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gerda Thran and Berdene (Paul) Miller; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a sister, Janet Kiefer; and a brother, Bernard Franken.
Services: were July 16 at Dumont Reformed Church, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery in Bristow.
Condolences and full obituary at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.
She loved her children and enjoyed doing things with them, as well as with her grandchildren. Helene lived her life full of love, energy and strength. She is finally pain-free in Heaven and celebrating being reunited with family and friends. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
