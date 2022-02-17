Helene Anna Schares Weber

August 19, 1925-February 10, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-Helene Anna Schares Weber, 96, of Independence, died peacefully at her home in Independence with her family at her side on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Helena was born August 19, 1925, in Black Hawk County, the firstborn child of Anthony and Anna Nie Schares. She grew up on a farm near Gilbertville, Iowa.

Helene was an active member of St. John Catholic Church in Independence, a member of the Rosary Society and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She belonged to the Sew and Sews Quilting Club, the Chautauqua Literary Guild, several card clubs, and Square Dance Club. Helene was a longtime supporter of St. John School, where her 3 children graduated. She donated craft items, dozens of crocheted rugs, and hundreds of kitchen scrubbies each year at the annual St. John Bazaar. She was known to many as the “Scrubber Queen”. Helene was an active gardener for many years.

Helene worked at Hinsons in Waterloo, MicroSwitch in Independence, Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids, and MHI in Independence, retiring in 1989.

Survivors include her children, Charles (Sharon) Weber, Constance Weber, and Catherine (Richard) Hagan. Three granddaughters and two great-grandsons. Siblings; Edward Schares, LeRoy (Cheryl) Schares, Gladys (Paul) Newton, Barb Mayer, and Anna (Keith) Fetkether.

Helene was preceded in death by her parents, a son Patrick, a granddaughter Amy Weber. Siblings and spouses, Robert (Jeanette) Schares, Margaret (Matt) Schmitz, Thelma (John) Babinat, Richard (Rosemary) Schares, her brother-in-law Jack Mayer, and sister-in-law Dorothy Schares.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022, at St. John Catholic Church with burial in St. John Cemetery, both in Independence. Public visitation from 2—6 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory. A Rosary will be recited at 2 p.m. by the Catholic Daughters and a wake service at 6 PM. Visitation also from 9 to 10 AM Monday funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and St. John School.

To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.