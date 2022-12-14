December 2, 1933-December 11, 2022

NEW HAMPTON-Helena Louise Savage, age 89, of New Hampton, Iowa, and previously from Shell Rock, Iowa and Clarksville, Iowa, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Helena Louise Wilcox was born December 2, 1933, at home on a farm north of Clarksville, Iowa in Butler County. She was born to Ralph and Edna (Busching) Wilcox and joined a four-year-old brother named Carl. She was baptized by her grandfather, Reverend H. E. Wilcox.

Helena’s memory is honored by: three children, Jim (Janice) Savage of Waverly, Sara (Damian) Baltes of New Hampton and Stan (Debbie) Savage of Denver; 7 grandchildren, April Conkling, Ryan Maltus, Chris Savage, Amy Hammes, Brianna Baltes, Bryant Baltes and Renae Hansen; nine great-grandchildren; She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Edna Wilcox; brother, Carl Wilcox; son, Steven Savage and husband, Henry Savage.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Community Methodist Church in Clarksville, with Pastor Joan Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Memorials may be directed to Helena’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187