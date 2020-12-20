Helen S. Stevens

Helen was beautiful inside and out. She was an intelligent, soft-spoken woman who even in her old age kept up with and loved to discuss current events with anyone who came to visit. She had a big heart and would open her door not only to family and friends but also to her neighbors and anyone else in need of assistance. Family members would often laugh at her humor and how straight-forward she was. If someone took something out of her home, she would say, “Put that in a bag. I don't want everybody to see what you're taking out of my house.” She was an incredibly special person who will truly be missed by everyone who knew her.